Barcelona manager Hansi Flick alters system in favour of more control following poor run

Barcelona returned to winning ways against Brest in the Champions League on Tuesday night, but in an unfamiliar fashion as far as this season goes. Control was the name of the game for the Blaugrana, shedding the more direct style.

With no Lamine Yamal, and Barcelona being hurt by Celta Vigo and Real Sociedad on the break, Hansi Flick opted to alter his system for the clash. Fermin Lopez played in the trio behind Robert Lewandowski with Raphinha and Dani Olmo, but it ended up being much more of a diamond formation behind the Brazilian and Lewandowski. Pedri and Lopez were to the sides of that diamond, interchanging with Olmo inside, and Marc Casado dropped deepest. It allowed Barcelona almost complete control of the game, restricting to two shots, neither on target and 24% possession, as per Sport.

Hansi Flick: "The conversation with Lamine Yamal? I told him that I hope he will be with us on Saturday against Las Palmas." — barcacentre (@barcacentre) November 26, 2024

This contrasts their previous form greatly, where Barcelona have gone toe-to-toe with opponents, favouring a more vertical game with more chances for both. Perhaps without the difference that Lamine Yamal offers, Flick felt the need to protect his backline more seeing the damage caused by La Real and Celta.