Barcelona identify Premier League striker as transfer alternative to Viktor Gyokeres

Barcelona are expected to pursue the signing of a new striker in the next 1-2 years. Robert Lewandowski is coming towards the end of his playing career, and soon, a successor will be needed. Right now, there is no obvious candidate from within, which is why someone will almost certainly be brought in.

Viktor Gyokeres has been strongly linked to Barcelona in recent weeks, and the belief is that he is the club’s primary target. However, he is not the only option being considered, and according to reports in England (via ED), fellow Swedish international Alexander Isak is only on the shortlist at Can Barca.

There has been growing speculation that Isak will seek a move away from Newcastle United next summer, and Barcelona could look to take advantage of the situation. However, they would only be able to make a move if they have the necessary funds, which would only happen if they return to La Liga’s 1:1 rule.