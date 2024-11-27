Barcelona discuss La Liga right-back during meeting with Pedri’s agents

Barcelona met with Pedri’s agents on Tuesday afternoon, as Sporting Director Deco attempts to tie up a crucial contract renewal for the Blaugrana. However he was not the only player that was discussed during their meeting.

They also talked about the progress of German teenager Noah Darvich at Barca Atletic, but the point of interest was Rayo Vallecano right-back Andrei Ratiu. The Romanian international has been impressing over the last 12 months in La Liga, and has been attracting interest from various teams, but shares the same agent as Pedri report MD – Leaderbrock.

Pedri: "My renewal? There are many years left on my deal, but I have always said that this is the club I want to be at forever. I don't know anything about the meeting today." — barcacentre (@barcacentre) November 26, 2024

Ratiu, 26, has made the starting spot his own at Vallecas, and has started all but one of their games this season. Villarreal still own 50% of his rights, and have been linked with a move for Ratiu again, while Tottenham Hotspur have also scouted him.

Barcelona are in the market for a right-back next summer as one of their priority targets, and have been linked with a Celta Vigo’s Oscar Mingueza two years after he left the club. Ratiu is characterised by his pace and ability to stay with attackers, but has become an increasing attacking threat this season down the right.