Barcelona competing with Manchester United to sign Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

Left wing is one of the positions that Barcelona are hoping to address during the 2025 summer transfer window. Should they make their long-awaited return to La Liga’s 1:1 rule before the end of the season, it could mean that they are afforded the opportunity to bring in a big name – Rafael Leao has been strongly linked, while another player on their radar is Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

According to Sport Mediaset (via Sport), Barcelona are keeping tabs on the situation with Kvaratskhelia, who is also wanted by Manchester United. However, the Catalans are unsure about advancing their interest as Napoli are extremely unwilling to part ways with the Georgian international.

Kvaratskhelia has been rather quiet over the last 12 months after a spellbinding debut season at Napoli, so a move to Barcelona could help him to find his best form again. However, it would be a surprise if a deal happened, as Leao appears to be a more well-liked choice from within Can Barca.