Athletic Club register interest in 14-goal EFL Championship winger

Athletic Club already have several high-quality wingers on their books, including the likes of Nico Williams, Inaki Williams, Alvaro Djalo and Alex Berenguer. Despite this, they appear keen to add further reinforcements in the position during next summer’s transfer window.

It could be that Los Leones are preparing for clubs to go for Nico Williams again – Barcelona could re-ignite their interest, while Premier League teams may also do the same. If that happens, one of the players that could be signed as a replacement is Borja Sainz.

According to ED, Athletic are one of the clubs keen on Sainz, who has scored 14 goals in the EFL Championship so far this season, making him the league’s top scorer.

Sainz was born in Leoia, so he qualifies for Athletic Club’s Basque-only rule. It remains to be seen whether they take a move for the 23-year-old next summer, although doing so would probably depend on a departure (or two).