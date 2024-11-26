WATCH: Robert Lewandowski nets 100th Champions League goal as Barcelona take early lead against Brest

After two matches in a row without a win (defeat to Real Sociedad, draw against Celta Vigo), Barcelona are aiming to get back on track as they take on Brest in their fifth league phase match in this season’s Champions League. It’s been a common trend for Hansi Flick’s side to score early in games, and they have done so again in this one.

It’s Robert Lewandowski that has found the back of the net after only 10 minutes. He was fouled by Brest goalkeeper Marco Bizot inside the penalty area, before picking himself up to dispatch the resulting spot-kick.

1-0 Barcelona. ROBERT LEWANDOWSKI OPENS THE SCORE FROM THE SPOT !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! BEST STRIKER IN THE WORLD !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!pic.twitter.com/yGhbPj4zR8 — Football Report (@FootballReprt) November 26, 2024

Robert Lewandowski becomes only the THIRD player ever to score 100 #UCL goals only behind Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi 🌟 pic.twitter.com/1NZAFrREii — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) November 26, 2024

It’s a cool and confident penalty from Lewandowski, who now moves on to 100 goals in the Champions League – he’s only the first player in history to achieve this feat, after Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

Barcelona can settle themselves down with this early goal, as they go for a fourth successive victory in the Champions League. They are on course for this already.