WATCH: Barcelona double advantage over Brest courtesy of Dani Olmo

Barcelona are well on course to make it four victories in a row in the Champions League. After wins against Young Boys, Bayern Munich and Crvena Zvedza after the opening matchday defeat to AS Monaco, Hansi Flick’s side are now 2-0 up on Brest on MD5.

It was Robert Lewandowski that opened the scoring early on for Barcelona, and in doing so, he scored his 100th goal in the Champions League. It’s taken almost an hour for the second goal to arrive, but it has now done so courtesy of Dani Olmo.

Gerard Martín se la pasa a Olmo y que invente. 🎩 🪄pic.twitter.com/iZ123xz2H6 — Black (@BlxckNews) November 26, 2024

It’s lovely play from Olmo, who shows quick feet after receiving the ball from Gerard Martin before finishing into the Brest net. He’s not had the best performance, but he’s been decisive when it matters.

Barcelona should see this one out from here, and if they do, it will be another step towards secure automatic progression to the last 16 of the Champions League.