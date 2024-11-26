“Very happy” – Robert Lewandowski reacts to emulating Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi

Barcelona made it four Champions League wins in a row on Tuesday as they defeated Brest 3-0 at the Estadi Olimpic in Montjuic. It was a particularly special night for Robert Lewandowski, who scored two of the Catalans’ three goals.

Lewandowski’s first goal, which came from the penalty spot, was his 100th in the Champions League. He is the third player to reach that milestone after Cristiano Ronaldo (140) and Lionel Messi (129). As he told Movistar (via Diario AS), it’s a feat that he is very proud of.

“I am very happy, very happy. 100 is a great figure. I didn’t think I could score so many goals in the Champions League. But I think it’s a big statement to say that I’m on the level of Ronaldo and Messi.

“Today we played as a team. Sometimes we played very slow, but with patience we were able to score two more goals in the second half. In the end, three more points. Every game we seek to win. Until the end of the season we have to win every game.”

Lewandowski is currently top scorer in La Liga and the Champions League, and he will seek to add to his 22 goals for the season when Barcelona are back in action this weekend against Las Palmas.