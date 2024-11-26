Valencia willing to listen to offer from AC Milan for star defender

Valencia have become used to selling their top academy talents after a couple of years in the first team, or indeed some of their young recruits. That was the case for Giorgi Mamardashvili this past summer, who will leave next year. Centre-back Cristhian Mosquera is profiling as their next big potential sale.

Los Che are currently involved in contract negotiations with Mosquera, but those talks have stagnated, with the two sides unable to reach an agreement. His current contract runs until 2026, meaning if Valencia cannot get a deal done, they would likely be forced into a sale before next season. Matteo Moretto has told Relevo that AC Milan have been weighing up a move for Mosquera in recent weeks, and Valencia would be willing to listen to offers of around €25-30m for the Spain under-21 international.

Mosquera broke into the side two seasons ago under Ruben Baraja, and is gifted with impressive strength and pace, but also an appetite for defending. Last season he played 36 times for Los Che, and this year he has played every single minute for Baraja. He was also part of Spain’s run to the Olympic gold medal in the summer, attracting interest from Atletico Madrid in La Liga.