Valencia set sights on defender previously linked with Barcelona and Arsenal

Valencia have the green light from owner Peter Lim to move for a right-back in the January transfer window, and have set their sights on Ivan Fresneda. The former Real Valladolid right-back was linked to an array of top teams before his move to Sporting CP for €9m, including Arsenal and Barcelona, but is yet to assert himself in Portugal.

According to Relevo, Los Che are interested in a loan deal for Fresneda, as they look to bring in cover for Thierry Correia, who has been ruled out for the rest of the season with a cruciate ligament injury. He fits the bill for Valencia: cheap, young and talented. He also has experience in La Liga, although it is noted that Sporting are losing Sporting Director Hugo Viana and have just appointed Joao Pereira as their new manager, which could change things.

Fresneda has played just 203 minutes this season, and has started just twice all season. The 20-year-old undoubtedly has talent, and the physical base to become a quality right-back, but some felt that his profile skyrocketed past where he was in his development after some strong early performances. In particular, he coped well with Vinicius Junior in one match for La Pucela, which sent scouts scuttling to see him.