“This team is wonderful” – Hansi Flick delighted as Barcelona secure fourth successive Champions League win

After back-to-back winless matches against Real Sociedad and Celta Vigo, Barcelona returned to winning ways with a comprehensive 3-0 victory over Brest – it was also their fourth consecutive victory in the Champions League.

The big moment on the night was Robert Lewandowski getting to 100 Champions League goals – he scored twice in the end, meaning that he is now on 101. As per MD, Hansi Flick expressed his delight at the achievement, and also the help that the Polish striker has been receiving from his teammates.

“The team helps Robert to score these goals. He is responsible, he knows that he has to be decisive and he is in the position to do so. This team is wonderful.”

Flick also singled out Gerard Martin for praise, as the Barcelona youngster responded well after a difficult performance against Celta at the weekend.

“It was good that Gerard had the opportunity to play. He has done very well.”