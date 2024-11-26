“There are too many games” – Carlo Ancelotti echoes Vinicius Junior sentiments after injury

Real Madrid received a major blow earlier this week when it was confirmed that Vinicius Junior had suffered an injury during Sunday’s victory over Leganes. He will miss Wednesday’s Champions League showdown against Liverpool, and his overall time on the sidelines is expected to be 2-3 weeks.

As per Diario AS, Ancelotti opened up on Vinicius’ injury blow.

“The injury happened at the end of the match (vs Leganes). It is not so important when, but that he has been injured. What matters is that he recovers soon and think about the players who are going to replace him.

“Vinicius is serious and is not going to take risks. Those who returned from the national team valued him and Vinicius, like Valverde, was in good condition – period. Afterwards, sometimes it happens that the player gets injured. Why? We already know that it is because there are too many games.”

Ancelotti also discussed the club’s injury situation as a whole, as it has now been 11 muscular problems suffered in the last three months alone.

“We have also had seven cruciate injuries, and avoiding this is complicated. It’s difficult, because it’s not Real Madrid’s problem, but also other teams. Everyone in their own way of handling these things in their own way, but what doesn’t change are the injuries. We have to put up with this. We have to think like last year, that injuries are an opportunity to be better. It is no coincidence that the injuries to Lucas, Militao and Rodrygo have changed the dynamic of the team.”