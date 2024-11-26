Sevilla hoping to bring in Swiss international winger to replace injured Nigeria star

Sevilla have ridden out an early storm under new manager Garcia Pimienta, but sitting in 12th, are a long way from making waves in Andalusia. He is keen for Sporting Director Victor Orta to bring in reinforcements, after Lucas Ocampos was sold after the transfer deadline to Saudi Arabia.

With Nigeria winger Chidera Ejuke out until February after an impressive start, Los Nervionenses have been lacking depth in the wide areas. According to Relevo, Augsburg winger Ruben Vargas is their top priority for the position in the January transfer window. The Bundesliga side are asking for a relatively affordable €2.5m for the Swiss international with 50 caps and 8 goals for his national team. He has made just three starts for Augsburg this season, although he has missed the last month through injury.

Orta will have to balance this with another pressing need for the Sevilla squad though, with both Isaac Romero and Kelechi Iheanacho barren in La Liga. While the work of Romero up front has been appreciated at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan, having both of their number nines without a goal is a major issue.