Premier League side take interest in Sergio Ramos after Real Madrid snub

Remarkably, Sergio Ramos is still a free agent. Having left Sevilla at the end of his contract in July, he was heavily expected to be immediately join another club. However, this has proven not to be the case, and almost four months on, he is still in limbo.

Ramos’ decision not to commit to a new club looked to have worked out earlier this month when Eder Militao tore his ACL for the second time in 15 months. Real Madrid are looking to sign a new centre-back, but the 38-year-old’s chances of a return were categorically ruled out by Florentino Perez.

On the back of this, Newcastle United have now been linked with a move for Ramos, as per TEAMtalk. The report claims that The Magpies would be willing to offer him an 18-month contract.

Ramos has never played in the Premier League, so it could be a dream of his before he retires. However, it would surely be a major surprise if he went to Newcastle.