Predicted Teams Barcelona-Brest: Two changes for Hansi Flick, no Lamine Yamal and Eric Roy tactics

Barcelona face Brest in their fifth league phase game in the Champions League, with kick-off at 21:00 CEST at Montjuic. The Blaugrana will be desperate to arrest a poor two-game run yielding just one point in La Liga, while Brest come in a point ahead of the Catalans with the pressure off.

Hansi Flick confirmed that Alejandro Balde and Lamine Yamal would remain sidelined for the clash, along with Ronald Araujo, Andreas Christensen, Ansu Fati, Marc-Andre ter Stegen and Marc Bernal. Ferran Torres and Eric Garcia will be game-time decisions.

The debate will be over who fills in for Lamine Yamal on the right wing, and Sport believe it will be Raphinha with Dani Olmo continuing on the left. That will allow Fermin Lopez to come into midfield ahead of Pedri and Marc Casado. Otherwise, they expect Flick to keep things the same from their 2-2 draw against Celta Vigo.

MD are of the belief that left-back Gerard Martin will be replaced from the start by Hector Fort, after the same changed took place at half-time in Galicia, with the former struggling. They too believe that Fermin will be the only other alteration in place of Gavi though.

There is agreement on the Brest line-up too, with only a debate over the right-wing position, which could be filled by Sima, Romain del Castillo or Kamory Doumbia. It was reported in the Spanish press that they have gotten hold of the Brest tactics for the match, which do have the same line-ups, with the exception of Doumbia on the right.

#FCBarcelona are looking to get back to winning ways against Brest this evening, without Alejandro Balde and Lamine Yamal. Fermin Lopez and Hector Fort are expected to come into the line-up as per MD. Eric Roy is without Pierre Lees-Melou, and will go with three in midfield. pic.twitter.com/ZaQVJg96qM — Football España (@footballespana_) November 26, 2024

If Barcelona do take victory, they would practically be guaranteed to qualify for at least the play-off round in February with 12 points from 15. However they will be aiming at a top eight spot, which would allow them a bye to the round of 16.