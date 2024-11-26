Pep Guardiola and Manchester City looking for midfielder in January transfer window

Manchester City have suffered a number of injuries this season, but their record would indicate that the player they miss most is Rodri Hernandez. The Ballon d’Or winner’s absence has seen Pep Guardiola embark on the worst run in his career, chaining five defeats in a row together.

It is something they will look to address. That is the news being reported by Matteo Moretto to Relevo, who says that City are scouting midfielders with a view to strengthening in the January transfer window. While generally the top clubs tend not to move in the winter market, it appears the steep collapse of results has inspired action.

Moretto specialises in the Italian and Spanish transfer markets, and it would be no surprise to Martin Zubimendi linked to the English champions once more, although he has recently declared his commitment to Real Sociedad again. The transfer insider has previously distanced himself from links between Samuele Ricci and City, but there are few players that can carry out the required role that will be available midseason.