Mohamed Salah comments on Liverpool contract dispute send ripples through Barcelona

Mohamed Salah sent shockwaves running through Merseyside this week when he announced that he was closer to leaving Liverpool than staying at Anfield. The tremors have been felt as far away as Barcelona.

The Egyptian is out of contract next summer, and earning close to €22m pe year, with the Reds seemingly reluctant commit star wages and a long contract to their 32-year-old forward. Salah remains their most dangerous forward, but he says that he has not received an offer from Liverpool, and nor is he in talks to stay, which he says he desires.

The veteran right-winger has been heavily linked with a huge salary move to Saudi Arabia. Salah was also on the shortlist at Barcelona not so long ago. MD say that they are debating internally whether it would be a good idea to sign Salah. His quality is beyond doubt, but it is crown jewel Lamine Yamal who is operating in his favoured position.

It perhaps seems like an oversight not to pursue any player of Salah’s quality on a free, but in this case it does appear to be creating an unncessary problem with Lamine Yamal. In addition, Barcelona should have the same cautiousness as Liverpool about handing a big contract to someone into their thirties, and someone who would stretch their limited finances.