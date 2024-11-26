Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim makes Real Madrid target priority

Manchester United are one of several clubs looking for a top left-back next summer, and they have not yet given up on the idea of signing Bayern Munich’s Alphonso Davies. The Austrian is out of contract next summer, and Los Blancos are confident of getting a deal over the line.

The most recent update from agent Nedal Huoseh is that Davies has not signed or agreed anything with anyone, with Bayern still trying to hold onto him. Barcelona have also shown interest in Davies of late, with manager Hansi Flick a fan if his, but they feel that wrestling him from Real Madrid is unlikely. The European champions have been working on a move for the best part of two years, and believe it is a matter of pushing that work over the line.

🚨🔴 The search for a new left-back at Manchester United is in full swing. Highest priority for Ruben #Amorim as reported! ▫️Alphonso Davies remains the desired target but difficult to realize 🆕 Theo Hernández is also on the list alongside other options. However, Hernández… pic.twitter.com/2sW6W8DqS1 — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) November 26, 2024

German insider Florian Plettenberg says that Manchester United are still pursuing Davies too, and the hunt for their next left-back is fully underway. The Red Devils are aware that any deal will be difficult though, and have identified former Real Madrid left-back Theo Hernandez as an alternative, who has a little over 18 months on his AC Milan contract.