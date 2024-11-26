Liverpool given major boost ahead of Real Madrid clash in Champions League

Real Madrid will face Liverpool in the Champions League on Wednesday night at Anfield, and the player that causes the most discussion in relation to both clubs looks as if he will be present Trent Alexander-Arnold has trained as normal ahead of their clash.

The England right-back has been recovering from a muscle injury for the last few weeks, but on Tuesday was seen taking part in training as normal. That is according to Diario AS, who expect him to be passed fit for the crunch match, but Kostas Tsimikas will not be available reports Paul Joyce. He has been ruled out with a minor injury.

Kostas Tsimikas facing short spell on sidelines for Liverpool after injuring ankle in training. — paul joyce (@_pauljoyce) November 26, 2024

That likely means that Andy Robertson will be at left-back for Arne Slot. The more intriguing side is that Real Madrid’s left though – with Vinicius Junior out, it looks as if it would be Kylian Mbappe up against Alexander-Arnold. The French striker will no doubt feel that he can have success against the man who could be his teammate next summer, but so will Alexander-Arnold, with Mbappe not famed for tracking back.