Jude Bellingham speaks on possibility of Trent Alexander-Arnold joining Real Madrid in 2025

Jude Bellingham is bound to be one of the players that Real Madrid relies upon during their Champions League showdown against Liverpool on Wednesday night. Due to Vinicius Junior’s absence, the 21-year-old midfielder, who’ll be playing in his home country, is bound to have more prominence.

Bellingham will be facing the club that tried to sign him in the summer of 2023, before he joined Real Madrid. He opened up on that interest whilst speaking to the media ahead of Wednesday’s fixture, as per Diario AS.

“It wasn’t as close as it was said. There were conversations. There was Dortmund and I did it with several clubs. When Real Madrid call you, there are vibrations throughout the house. It’s not the fact that the others weren’t good, it’s that Real Madrid is another level.”

Bellingham also spoke on close friend Trent Alexander-Arnold, whom he could be facing on Wednesday – the Liverpool defender has been strongly linked with Real Madrid in recent months, ahead of his contract expiring at the end of the season.

“I’ll be by his side with the national team, so this will be guaranteed. He is a Liverpool player and talking about his future is disrespectful. The important thing is to take the pressure off. He is a great friend and I wish him all the best. But tomorrow, we won’t be so friendly!”