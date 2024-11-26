“He’s ready” – Carlo Ancelotti confirms 21-year-old Real Madrid rookie will start against Liverpool

Real Madrid are preparing to take on Liverpool in their most challenging Champions League fixture of the season so far. The reigning champions have already lost twice in the competition, so they cannot afford any more slip-ups.

As per Diario AS, Carlo Ancelotti gave his assessment of his squad ahead of the mammoth fixture, which they come into after back-to-back wins.

“The team is fine. We have improved, we are more solid. Now we have a very demanding team in front of us. It’s a great opportunity to get back to our best level. I have total confidence that it will be a great match. We will be competitive.”

Lucas Vazquez has returned from the injury he sustained against Osasuna earlier this month, which would allow Federico Valverde to return to a midfield role. However, Ancelotti has stated that it is not guaranteed that the former will immediately return to the starting line-up.

“Valverde did very well, he had no doubts. But it was an emergency and Lucas has returned. He has felt well. It’s an option. I can choose (between both).”

Ancelotti also confirmed that Raul Asencio will retain his place in the Real Madrid line-up, partnering Antonio Rudiger in the centre of defence.

“I see him well, and with personality. He’s ready and focused. He did very well in the last two games and I’m convinced that he will also do well tomorrow.”