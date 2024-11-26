“He’s a phenomenal talent” – Trent Alexander-Arnold backed to become success story if Real Madrid move made in 2025

In recent months, there has been massive speculation over the future of Trent Alexander-Arnold, whose Liverpool contract expires at the end of this season. Real Madrid are very attentive to the situation, and at this stage, there are plans to make an offer to him in the early stages of 2025.

Former Liverpool striker Emile Heskey has told William Hill that he firmly believes that Alexander-Arnold would be a massive success story at Real Madrid, should he make the move next summer.

“Trent is a local lad that has come good and become a world-class player. All the fans live their dream through him and his connections to the Liverpool supporters is special, it helps he’s an outstanding player as well!

“He would be a success at Real Madrid. He’s a phenomenal talent and he’s adaptable – we have seen him step into midfield. I can’t see a reason why he wouldn’t hit the ground running at Real Madrid.”

It remains to be seen whether Alexander-Arnold is tempted to leave his boyhood club in favour of joining Real Madrid. If he does move, it would be a phenomenal piece of business for the reigning La Liga and European champions.