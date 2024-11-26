“He has to stay” – Rodrigo De Paul makes clear his thoughts on Diego Simeone’s Atletico Madrid future

Atletico Madrid had a difficult month-long spell during October, but since then, things have turned around. Tuesday’s 6-0 victory over Sparta Praha in the Champions League means that it is now six wins in a row across all competition for Los Colchoneros.

Amidst this excellent run, there has been speculation on Diego Simeone’s future as Atleti manager. He’s been linked with a shock exit, but for midfielder and fellow countryman Rodrigo De Paul, it’s clear that Cholo should be staying put, as per MD.

“People can have an opinion, and it’s good because everyone is free to have an opinion. But these are opinions that have no basis, Cholo is a legend here. I think he has achieved very important things, and he continues to do so. In La Liga he is still there, today we had a good result that suits us in the Champions League. I think he has to stay here until he decides (to leave).”

Atletico Madrid look very strong right now, and Simeone continues to be the catalyst for their excellent form. Right now, things are looking good.