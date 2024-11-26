Frenkie de Jong continues to gather detractors at Barcelona due to attitude

The honeymoon period for Frenkie de Jong at Barcelona ended some time ago, with the Dutch midfielder cast as a villain in some corners of the media in Spain. With de Jong and Barcelona nearly 18 months from divorce, sounds of discontent continue to emanate from within the Blaugrana.

De Jong finally returned from injury after five months out with an ankle problem, but save for 45 minutes against Real Madrid, has largely flattered to deceive. The doubts about his role and his future at the club continue, and Diario AS say that there are those within the club that are frustrated with his attitude on and off the pitch.

De Jong is yet to respond to contract offer presented in early 2024, and they feel that de Jong does not put in the same commitment as others in his position such as Fermin Lopez, Marc Casado or Gavi. In Hansi Flick’s aggressive pressing system, so far de Jong has been too passive and not aggressive enough in their eyes, despite the German’s own faith in de Jong.

It does feel as if de Jong’s exit is more likely than a new contract at this point, if nothing else because it is currently hard to see how he locks down a starting role in the side. He is still clearly getting back up to speed after injury, and that could change things, but currently he is performing below the level of Pedri and Casado, with Gavi still to hit his best too.