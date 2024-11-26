Four Champions League victories in a row for Barcelona as Brest are dispatched with ease

After victories over Young Boys, Bayern Munich and Crvena Zvedza in matchdays two, three and four respectively, Barcelona have now made it four wins in a row in the Champions League after they defeated Ligue 1 side Brest 2-0 at the Estadi Olimpic.

It was a dream start for the hosts as they took the lead inside the opening 10 minutes. Robert Lewandowski was felled inside the penalty area by Brest goalkeeper Marco Bizot, and this allowed the Polish striker to score from the result spot-kick – in doing so, he scored his 100th Champions League goal.

Barcelona dominated throughout, although they had to wait almost an hour before scoring again. Gerard Martin played in Dani Olmo, who showed quick feet inside the area to get away from two Brest defenders before firing into the back of the net. A third arrived in stoppage time as Lewandowski found his second goal of the evening.

In the end, three goals were enough for Barcelona, who are now second in the league phase standings. Currently, they are well on course to secure automatic progression to the last 16 of the Champions League.