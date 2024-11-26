Copa del Rey round-up: Valencia and Getafe progress from re-arranged fixtures

At long last, the first round of the Copa del Rey has been concluded. Two ties that had originally been postponed because of Storm DANA were played on Tuesday – Valencia travelled to face CP Parla Escuela, while Getafe took on Manises CF.

CP Parla Escuela 0-1 Valencia

Valencia have made it through to the second round, but it was far from easy for Ruben Baraja’s side. The winner came from Pepelu after 20 minutes, and although Los Che had a number of chances to extend their lead, the hosts also could have forced extra time. In the end, one goal proved to be enough.

Manises CF 0-3 Getafe

It was more straightforward for Getafe, who scored three first half goals to see off their opposition. It was three in 13 minutes that did the trick for Jose Bordalas’ side, with the strikes from Bertug Yildirim (x2) and Peter Gonzalez ensuring that safe passage to the second round was secured.