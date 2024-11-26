Celta Vigo have buy option on former Barcelona midfielder

Celta Vigo have had an impressive start in Claudio Giraldez’s first full season as manager of Os Celestes, and what little transfer business they did in the summer is paying off too. In particular with the case of Ilaix Moriba.

The former Barcelona talent was at his best against his former club on Saturday night, posing an intimidating presence in the middle of the pitch, and reminding just how good he can be. Ilaix arrived on loan from RB Leipzig and has made six starts to far this season in 13 games, despite stiff competition in the middle of the pitch.

It has been revealed by Relevo that Celta have a buy option on Ilaix, which ranges between €5-8m, a fee they would be open to paying next summer. The main obstacle to a move would be his salary, and Ilaix would be required to make an ‘effort’ in order for the move to go through.

Few thought there was even a chance that he could be a Celta player next season when he came in, but little by little that is changing. Celta have noticed that he is especially focused on football, and the Guinean international has won the affection of his teammates too. After mixed spells on loan at Getafe and Valencia, hopefully Ilaix can show his talent in Galicia.