Brest strategy for Champions League clash with Barcelona leaked after whiteboard is captured by cameras

Barcelona are looking for a reaction to two disappointing performances against Real Sociedad and Celta Vigo against Brest in the Champions League on Tuesday night. The French side are unbeaten in Europe so far, and manager Eric Roy said in the build-up that if it as down to just tactics, they have already won. They’ve even allowed Barcelona the inside track on their plan.

El Chiringuito picked up on the fact that Brest had left out a whiteboard while training on the pitch at Montjuic on Tuesday evening. On the board are written not only the line-up, but also several of their key points of emphasis.

According to the board, their line-up will be Marco Bizot in goal, with a defence of Massadio Haidara, Brendan Chardonnet, Julien Le Cardinal and Kenny Lala, protected by a midfield of Hugo Magnetti and Mahdi Camara in front of Edimilson Fernandes. The frontline will be composed of Abdallah Sima, who is returning from injury, Ludovic Ajorque and Kamory Doumbia.

Part of their strategy written on the board is when they are pushing high, to ‘manage the ball in possession’, ‘press high and force [Barcelona] wide in order to disconnect Lewandowski and manage depth.’ When Brest are dropping deeper into their own half, Roy has instructed his men to ‘close off the wing with with one midfielder and the opposing winger.’ A final detail revealed is to ‘press the moment of the pass = pushing higher up’.

Roy noted before the game that Brest had studied Celta and La Real for a blueprint on how to handle this Barcelona. He also emphasized that the Blaugrana were a wounded animal coming off their last two games, and thus posed more of a threat. The Blaugrana will still be missing Lamine Yamal and Alejandro Balde, who have proven key this season.