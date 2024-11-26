Barcelona want gesture from Nico Williams ahead of next summer transfer market

Barcelona still maintain that the left-wing position is a priority for the club in the transfer market, despite the scintillating form of Raphinha. They also still have Athletic Club winger Nico Williams at the top of their shortlist.

Williams, 22, was the subject of a lengthy pursuit last summer from Barcelona, that ended with the Basque winger electing to stay in Bilbao. The Blaugrana were unable to guarantee his immediate registration at the time. Sport say that Barcelona will move for him next summer, but only if he makes a clear gesture of his intent to sign for the Catalan giants beforehand.

Flick: "I hope this is the last game Lamine Yamal misses. I hope he can play or be on the bench on Saturday." — barcacentre (@barcacentre) November 25, 2024

Otherwise, they will not do so. Williams has Athletic trying to renew his deal and raise his release clause (€60m as of last summer), and a number of other clubs also trying to tempt him. Barcelona have identified Napoli winger Khvicha Kvararatskhelia and AC Milan’s Rafael Leao as alternatives.

Including wages, Williams might not be that much cheaper than Kvaratskhelia, but will be sifgnificantly more so than Leao in all likelihood, with the Rossoneri demanding €150m last summer. Williams already has a relationship with several Barcelona players from Spain duty though, and also is three years younger than Leao and a year younger than the Georgian.