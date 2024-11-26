Barcelona very close to finalising latest big-name contract renewal

In recent months, Barcelona sporting director Deco has been working on several contract renewals. New deals for Fermin Lopez and Marc Bernal have been finalised, and in the coming weeks, the club will hope that Pedri, Gavi and Ronald Araujo will also have secured their long-term futures.

At this stage, the closest player to signing a new contract is Pedri. According to MD, there was significant progress made between Barcelona and the 21-year-old’s representatives during discussions on Tuesday. As a result, both parties are now on the same page.

Barcelona have guaranteed that Pedri will have the status of a top player within the first team squad. There are only a few details left to sort out, with one being the length of contract – at this stage, it is more likely that he signs on until 2030, rather than 2029.

Pedri is undoubtedly one of Barcelona’s best players, and securing his long-term future is much-needed. It remains to be seen how much longer is needed before an agreement is reached.