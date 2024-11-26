Barcelona shut singing section indefinitely over dispute with fans

Barcelona have followed through on threats to close the singing section of the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys at Montjuic, and the Blaugrana will be without their most fervent fans for their Champions League clash.

The Catalan giants announced the move on Tuesday ahead of their game with Brest. They have been claiming €21k from the singing section derived from insults and discriminatory behaviour handed down by La Liga and UEFA, and gave the singing section until midnight on Monday to pay the fine.

Having not done so, Barcelona have announced that the section, which amounts to around 600 fans, will remain closed. The fans, which are made up of four supporters’ clubs, have asked for dialogue with the club, feeling it unfair that they should all pay a fine for the actions of specific individuals. The club note that 14 disciplinary cases were opened against those fans last season, and they are not fulfilling the club’s regulations.

As a result, Barcelona will lose a good deal of home advantage until the matter is resolved. Clearly those fans responsible deserve to be punished, but in general the stance of the others is understandable. Equally, Barcelona have grown frustrated at the repeated nature of the incidents, and as such have sought tought measures. Barcelona face Las Palmas at home on Saturday after their clash with Brest.