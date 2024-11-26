Barcelona schedule meeting for further Pedri contract talks with key detail yet to be decided

Barcelona have several players out of contract in 2026, and how they handle their corresponding contract situations will likely define the club’s transfer policy in the coming years. The top priority for renewal is Pedri, who turned 22 on Monday.

According to MD, another meeting is scheduled for Tuesday between Sporting Director Deco and Pedri’s agent, as they hope to accelerate towards an agreement. One of the key details yet to be decided is whether his new contract will run until 2029 or 2030. He is seen as one of the cornerstones of the side going forward.

The negotiations have been ongoing for seven months, since April, and all of the sounds coming out have been positive, including from the player himself. There seems little doubt that Pedri and Barcelona want to extend his stay, but the duration of the negotiations is a sign that finding a compromise is proving tricky, with Barcelona still well over their salary limit.