Barcelona reunion continues at Inter Miami with latest managerial appointment

Over the last 18 months, a number of former Barcelona players have gradually joined MLS side Inter Miami. Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba all signed on during the summer of 2023, and at the start of the 2024 season, Luis Suarez would also join. Another figure that they all played alongside at the Camp Nou has now made his way to Florida.

Recently, Gerard Martino announced his resignation as head coach of Inter Miami, and the former Barcelona manager has now been replaced by Javier Mascherano. On Tuesday, the news was made official.

Bienvenido, Jefe 🇦🇷✍️ Argentina and FC Barcelona legend Javier @Mascherano has been named as our new head coach! Welcome to the Miami dream 🩷🖤. More details: https://t.co/iICOZxaFw7 pic.twitter.com/Boc6Ix32yC — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) November 26, 2024

Mascherano won the treble (La Liga, Champions League and Copa del Rey) alongside Messi, Busquets, Alba and Suarez during the 2014-15 season with Barcelona, and he will hope that he can replicate similar success as he prepares to manage his former teammates from 2025 onwards. It will be very interesting to see how he gets on at Inter Miami, who have proven themselves as one of the best teams in the MLS over the last 12 months.