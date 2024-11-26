Atletico Madrid President backs Diego Simeone amid rumours over future

Atletico Madrid President Enrique Cerezo has publicly declared that manager Diego Simeone is not going anywhere, despite recent speculation that they have begun the hunt for his replacement.

Simeone has been at the club nearly 13 years, bringing about their most successful period in their history, and establishing Los Colchoneros as the third force in Spanish football. Yet after two disappointing seasons, and an underwhelming start to this one, Simeone has been questioned more than usual of late.

“It’s not strange [the speculation] nor does it annoy me, the questions that you ask always, I don’t know how you don’t get bored, because you’re always asking the same questions.”

“We are happy with the manager, we have a great squad, we’re in the top three and within touching distance of top. If we look at the situation, I think it’s very good, so I don’t understand why we’re asking if he’s staying, if he’s going,” he told MD.

“What interests us is winning today. The manager is not going anywhere and nor is anyone else. Here everyone is happy. And you guys, when we win, even if the match is not to your liking, should say ‘well done’ for winning.”

Cerezo was also asked about the future of Sporting Director Andrea Berta, which he was less emphatic about.

“Why are we speaking about the sporting director on the day of a game? You relax. You’ll see.”

Berta’s future seems much less certain. The arrival of Director of Football Carlos Bucero earlier this year appears to have marked a power shift at Atletico Madrid, and he is reportedly the driving force behind the winds of change. Atletico reportedly pursued Mateu Alemany as Sporting Director last year, but he was unwilling to share power with Berta.