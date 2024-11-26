Atletico Madrid go back-to-back in the Champions League as Sparta Praha are swept aside

Having defeated Paris Saint-Germain away from home on MD4 of the league phase, Atletico Madrid have now made it back-to-back Champions League victories as they defeated Sparta Praha 6-0 in the Czechian capital.

It was a dream start for the visitors as they took the lead on 15 minutes. Julian Alvarez won a free-kick on the edge of the penalty area, and he proceeded to score the resulting effort with a beautiful dead-ball strike.

Just before half time, Atleti would make it 2-0 courtesy of Marcos Llorente, who scored his first goal since returning from a six-week long injury absence. That instilled breathing space for Diego Simeone’s side, who added more goals in the second period.

Alvarez would grab his second of the evening just before the hour mark, before Antoine Griezmann came off the bench to add another goal to his Champions League tally. Late on, Angel Correa added two goals in the 85th and 89th minutes to complete the scoring.

The result takes Atletico Madrid up to 9th place in the league phase standings before Tuesday’s late kick-offs. As things stand, there is an outside chance that Los Colchoneros will automatically qualify for the last 16.