Arsenal and Liverpool preparing to trigger €60m release clause of La Liga midfielder

Over the last 2-3 years, Martin Zubimendi has regularly been linked with a move away from Real Sociedad. Until now, he has repelled every effort taken to prise him away from his boyhood club, although this has not dampened the spirits of those interested in signing him.

Last summer, Liverpool came the closest to acquiring the services of Zubimendi, before he ultimately decided to stay at La Real. However, they remain keen on signing him, and according to CaughtOffside, both they and Arsenal are preparing to trigger his release clause, which is valued at €60m.

La Real would be resigned to losing Zubimendi if his release clause was activated, although the problem for clubs like Arsenal and Liverpool is being able to tempt the 25-year-old midfielder into leaving Donostia-San Sebastian.

It remains to be seen whether there is a chance of Zubimendi moving on from Real Sociedad in 2025. It would be surprising, given the loyalty that he has shown – and continues to show – to his boyhood club.