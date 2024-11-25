WATCH: Mother in Andalusia slaps referee after under-12s match

The treatment of referees in Spain has become a major issue, with the angry reactions seen at the top level of the game played out in dangerous and concerning ways throughout the lower levels of the game. The latest viral images in Spain have come from Andalusia.

Last season a referee was beaten up during a derby between Ceuta and Melilla at youth level, with fans and parents waiting for the official after the game before attacking him. Meanwhile another official was forced to flee the pitch after tensions and threats become intense during another youth game. He was then beaten up in the changing rooms.

The latest incident has occurred after an under-12s game in Andalusia. Marca report that Alhendin beat RCD Espanol Albolote 4-2 in the third division of that age range, when the mother of one of the children came onto the pitch after the final whistle. She proceeded to slap the referee , who pushed her away, before she was led off, by coaches.

Espanol Albolote emitted a statement condemning any act of violence, and said they would be meeting urgently to decide what course of action to take. They also supported any sanctions or punishments that were to come.

The frequency of the problem, and the lack of safety for officials is becoming a serious issue across the country though. Spain is often praised for its healthy youth football system, but it is clear that the atmosphere has turned somewhat. While officials are clearly the ones suffering here, it cannot be a healthy environment for children to be in either.