Vinicius Junior points finger of blame for injury ruling him out of Liverpool clash

Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior has suffered a hamstring injury that will keep him out a number of key games for Los Blancos before the end of the year, yet another for manager Carlo Ancelotti to deal with. The Brazilian has a fairly good idea of what is behind the injury.

After Los Blancos released a medical update on Vinicius, which is expected to keep him out between three weeks and a month according to differing reports, he took to Twitter/X to explain his theory behind the injury. “The crazy calendar…. RECUPERATION,” he published on social media, hinting that the physical demands on the players are too high.

This comes off the back of an intense debate on the number of club games that players are being asked to compete in, with Thibaut Courtois and Dani Carvajal both raising their voices on the matter of late, and both being struck down by cruciate ligament injuries. Equally, Vinicius‘ Ballon d’Or rival Rodri Hernandez has been ruled out for the season for the same reason.