Villarreal looking to poach Olympique Lyon talent amid financial crisis

Villarreal have turned around their squad in impressive time over the last 12 months, which is now flourishing with a mix of experience and young talent. They have set their sights on Olympique Lyon midfielder Mahamadou Diawara.

Lyon are facing potential sanctions from Ligue 1 if they do not improve their financial situation, and as such, will likely be forced into sales in either the winter transfer window or the summer. The Yellow Submarine are hoping to use that to their advantage and sign Diawara, say MD.

The French under-19 international made 12 first-team appearances last season, four of which were starts. While he has just four appearances off the bench this season, Diawara is a well-regarded prospect.

Meanwhile Ekrem Konur says they are facing competition from the likes of Celtic, RC Lens and Nantes, and that all are willing to offer €5m for the former Paris Saint-Germain prospect. Lyon have him on a contract until 2028, but may choose to cash in on him due to their situation off the pitch.