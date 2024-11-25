Trent Alexander-Arnold are you listening? Carlo Ancelotti makes incredible statement ahead of Liverpool clash

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has always backed his players to the nth degree when it comes to their quality, and few managers will go out to bat for their squad as much as the Italian. On Sunday, he made a remarkable statement about Fede Valverde, who was filling in at right-back for Los Blancos against Leganes.

Valverde has solidified his place in the starting midfield over the last two seasons, but has often been used in unfamiliar positions. With Dani Carvajal out for the rest of the season, and Lucas Vazquez likely to miss the rest of November, Valverde is likely to continue there against Liverpool in their Champions League clash on Wednesday at Anfield.

“Lucas and Tchouameni… we don’t know, but we’ll try to get them back. The truth is that Fede, at the back, did very well. As did Asencio, who had a very serious game, played with maturity. I really liked him.”

🚨Carlo Ancelotti confirms Ferland Mendy will return to Real Madrid's starting XI at Liverpool in midweek UEFA Champions League action pic.twitter.com/NrhLAYiYF4 — Football España (@footballespana_) November 24, 2024

“And Valverde… he’s a fantastic full-back (laughs). After Carvajal and Lucas Vazquez, he’s the best right-back in the world. His problem is that he can play at this level in many positions and the coach’s problem is choosing his best position for the team. But I liked him at the back, he has incredible speed. We’ll see if Lucas and Tchouameni can recover. If not, we’ll make decisions,” Ancelotti told Diario AS.

While it is clear that Ancelotti talking somewhat with a wink to his players, it might inspire Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold to put in his best against Los Blancos at Anfield – should he be deemed fit. The England international is also struggling with injury, but as Real Madrid pursue him on a free transfer, it might add a little extra bite to his game. Cynics might point out that there is plenty of speculation that Ancelotti might not be his manager even if he does head to the Spanish capital.