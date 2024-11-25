Statistic confirms Barcelona offside trap issue against Real Sociedad and Celta Vigo

Barcelona have managed just one point in their last two games against Real Sociedad and Celta Vigo, losing the former 1-0 and throwing away a two-goal lead in the space of five minutes at Balaidos. The Blaugrana struggled to impose their style of play though, as has become evident in the numbers.

Inaki Pena was on a run of 4 clean sheets in 7 games since coming in as starter at #FCBarcelona. In the last four though, the Blaugrana have no clean sheets and have let in 6 goals. pic.twitter.com/INqM7UJgBY — Football España (@footballespana_) November 25, 2024

As reported by Diario AS, Barcelona were averaging 7 offsides per game in their notorious offside trap, which has caught opposition out over 100 times this season already, and leads the top 5 European leagues by a distance. In their last two games though, that number has gone down to just 2.5 offsides. Against Celta, Barcelona also allowed 15 shots, 8 of which were on target, and La Real had 14 efforts on goal, both beating the defensive line on multiple occasions. The 7 shots the Blaugrana conceded in the second half is the most since 2017 against Real Madrid.

During their pre-match press conference before taking on Brest, Hansi Flick and Inigo Martinez both doubled down on the offside line, noting that the issue was not necessarily the line itself, but the pressure from the front. Flick also emphasized that his side had to learn to control the ball better, and not be quite as direct or quick with their attacks at all times.