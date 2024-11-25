Real Madrid to arrive at Anfield for Liverpool clash with 6 injuries

Real Madrid know that anything other than a win from their trip to Anfield to face Liverpool will leave them on the outside looking in at the top eight of the Champions League group phase. Carlo Ancelotti must work out a way to beat the form team in England without six key players though.

Defensively Los Blancos are suffering, with Eder Militao and Dani Carvajal out for the rest of the season with cruciate ligament injuries. David Alaba is still recovering from the same issue last season too. Meanwhile Brazilian duo Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo Goes are out of action with musclee injuries. The good news is that Lucas Vazquez has been included in their squad, giving them potentially another option at right-back, but one of the potential options to fill in at centre-back would be Aurelien Tchouameni – he too is not yet back from a muscle problem.

#RealMadrid are without six key players for their trip to face Liverpool in the #ChampionsLeague. #LFC are top of the group phase with a 100% record, while Los Blancos are in 18th with two wins and two defeats. pic.twitter.com/HqfMdyqAw0 — Football España (@footballespana_) November 25, 2024

Young academy product Raul Asencio is expected to play just his third senior game at Anfield at centre-back with Antonio Rudiger. Up front, Kylian Mbappe will likely be on the left with Jude Bellingham in behind, and one of Brahim Diaz, Endrick Felipe or even Arda Guler playing alongside them too.