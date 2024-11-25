Real Madrid have ‘all but’ made decision to shop defender next summer

Real Madrid are immersed in their planning for the summer of 2025 and the corresponding transfer market. The full-back areas are a priority for Los Blancos, and that will bring consequences for their current squad members.

It is expected in the white house that they will be opening their door to Bayern Munich’s Alphonso Davies next summer, who is to arrive on a free from Bayern Munich. That will mean one of Ferland Mendy or Fran Garcia is likely to depart too.

While it has been suggested that both could find themselves on the way out next summer, Cadena SER (via ED) say that the decision to sell Garcia has been ‘all but taken’. The Castilla graduate has struggled to hit the heights he reached at Rayo Vallecano since returning to Valdebebas.

The 25-year-old has a contract until 2027, meaning it does make sense to sell him next season if they do not plan on giving him a fresh contract. Previously Garcia has attracted interest from Bournemouth in the Premier League, where former manager Andoni Iraola is doing good work.