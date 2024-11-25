Real Madrid get key defensive reinforcement back for Liverpool clash

Real Madrid have been given a significant boost for their Champions League crunch tie with Liverpool at Anfield. Veteran right-back Lucas Vazquez has returned from injury, and is their only natural option there.
The 33-year-old is the only alternative to the injured Dani Carvajal in the Real Madrid squad, and he had suffered a hamstring issue. He was predicted to be out until the end of the month, although Real Madrid notoriously put out exaggerated recovery times for their players.
Fede Valverde deputised well at right-back on Sunday evening against Leganes, and scored in the process from a set-piece. Whether Vazquez is fit enough for a full 90 minutes is another matter. Aurelien Tchouameni does remain out injured, while Los Blancos have lost Vinicius Junior to a thigh issue too.
As a result, Gonzalo Garcia Torres has been promoted from Real Madrid Castilla for the trip to Merseyside. The 20-year-old central striker has 7 goals and 2 assists in his 12 appearances for Raul Gonzalez this season, and has been a lonely bright light for Castilla this season.