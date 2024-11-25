Real Madrid dealt hammer-blow as Vinicius Junior is ruled out with hamstring injury

Just as it looked as though Real Madrid were starting to get back on track, Carlo Ancelotti has been dealt another major obstacle to work around. Vinicius Junior will be out for the rest of 2024 in all likelihood.

Vinicius has been Los Blancos’ most effective and best player this season, continuing his good form with the opening goal on Sunday against Leganes. However Diario AS report that a thigh tear will keep him out of action for a month.

It is a huge blow for Ancelotti and Real Madrid, one which will be felt most keenly against Liverpool in the Champions League on Wednesday. Their trip to Anfield, and any result that is not a win, could see them struggle for a place in the top eight.

Carlo Ancelotti🗣️ "Lucas and Tchouameni… we don't know, but we'll try to get them back. The truth is that Fede, at the back, did very well. As did Asencio, who had a very serious game, played with maturity. I really liked him."

After that, Los Blancos host Getafe, travel to Athletic Club, Girona, Atalanta and Rayo Vallecano, before heading to Qatar for the Intercontinental Championship, formerly the Club World Cup. They would have the final there, and then return hom to play Sevilla on the 22nd of December, which Vinicius could be in contention for.

So far this season Vinicius has scored 12 goals, and given 8 assists, the most in both regards of any Real Madrid player this season, in just 18 games. In terms of goal contributions, Kylian Mbappe is closest with 11 compared to his 20. It likely means the Frenchman will be given a prolonged run on the left side of attack, while Rodrygo Goes, Brahim Diaz, Arda Guler and even Endrick Felipe will be fighting for his minutes. Ancelotti may decide to move Jude Bellingham forward again, and have three midfielders behind him.