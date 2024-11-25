Real Betis given major boost as key player returns to training

Real Betis have had a mixed few weeks, after beating Atletico Madrid in a highly impressive performance, and then failing to win in La Liga in their subsequent three fixtures, most furstrating of all a 4-2 loss to Valencia. There is good news though.

On Monday, Isco Alarcon returned to full training with the Betis on Monday morning, and his return nears. Marca say that the veteran playmaker, who has not played in six months since the first of two foot surgeries, completed the session without incident. He is expected to get up to speed in the coming days and weeks, although it is not certain when exactly he will return. No risks will be taken with him though.

Isco was the heartbeat of the Betis side last season until injury issues got in the way, and was in contention for the Spain Euro 2024 squad before his injury. Betis are currently two points off sixth spot and a European place, but have struggled for goals, scoring just 16 in 14 games. In the Conference League, Betis lie 18th with just one win from their opening three games, and face Mlada Boleslav on Thursday in Czechia.