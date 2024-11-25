Injured pride a key factor in Real Madrid reaction after Carlo Ancelotti talk

Real Madrid have taken six points, scored 7 goals and conceded none in their two games since losing to AC Milan, and they are looking much more like the old Real Madrid to boot. Part of that is down to a series of changes implemented by Carlo Ancelotti, but the largest factor is an injured ego.

That is according to Marca, who highlight the introduction of hungry players like Arda Guler and Dani Ceballos as a stimulant, as well as the restoration of Jude Bellingham to his favoured position behind the frontline. The talking to given to the squad by Ancelotti, dubbed the most severe and critical that he has given during his two spells at the club, has hit home with the players. Their array of stars took into account that they were letting down the club and the manager, but above all, it injured their professional pride.

The true test of this will be against Liverpool and beyond the initial reaction though. Leganes and Osasuna can be tough opponents on their day, but they were two of the more gentle fixtures that Los Blancos could have had. With a trip to San Mames on the horizon after Anfield, Real Madrid will be desperate to sustain their reaction.