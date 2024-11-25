Inigo Martinez on Lamine Yamal absence, a young dressing room and cold teammate – ‘He’s a peculiar guy’

Barcelona defender Inigo Martinez has explained that as one of the few veterans in the youngest team in La Liga, his role is to ensure the young players enjoy themselves in the dressing room. The 33-year-old is alongside Robert Lewandowski and Marc-Andre ter Stegen one of three players over the age of thirty in the squad.

One of the most prominent talking points in recent weeks has been the fact that Barcelona have only dropped points when Lamine Yamal is not in their starting line-up.

“We know how important he is, I won’t deny it. He gives us a lot, he makes the opponent’s defensive line retreat. He generates a lot of fear. He is vital for the team. But that doesn’t mean that the next one who comes on won’t be up to par. I have no doubt that all those who come on give 100%, or 200%. The day Lamine is not there and we win, the subject won’t be discussed. There is more than enough in the squad to win all the games.”

Martinez was also asked about his role as one of the elder statesman in the side, and what that entailed.

“It’s nothing other than giving 100%. In the match, in the dressing room… It’s my job and everyone else’s. Punctuality, respect for others. Like in any other job. You try to help the youngsters at all times. To let go a little, because they may arrive with that fear that the first team generates. To enjoy themselves, to have fun. If they want to tell a joke, let them do it. And you can see it, you can see on the pitch that they enjoy themselves and contribute a lot.”

Inaki Pena is another player that has stepped up due to injuries, and after a decisive role in El Clasico, it appeared he had secured his spot in the team. Martinez was asked if he had noticed a change in confidence.

“He is so cold that I don’t know if he really… I don’t know what he thinks. We are delighted. He is a great guy, he is different, peculiar. You can see the work there, and when you have that opportunity, you jump, you perform. The manager and the club have full confidence in him, he has been here for many years. He is so calm that I don’t see him ever leaving his comfort zone. He is showing what a great goalkeeper he is.”

Many had expected Wojciech Szczesny to win the number one spot when he arrived at the club, coming out of retirement to do so. However Flick has stuck with Pena so far, and has noted that until he has a reason to change, he does not feel the need to do so. After ter Stegen’s injury, Pena kept 4 clean sheets in 7 games, but has since conceded 6 goals in his last four, and is without a clean sheet in any.