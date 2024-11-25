Imanol Alguacil and Real Sociedad captain Mikel Oyarzabal exchange shots in press after derby defeat

Real Sociedad captain Mikel Oyarzabal has not taken criticism from manager Imanol Alguacil lying down. After the Txuri-Urdin went down 1-0 to Basque rivals Athletic Club in the derby on Sunday night, Alguacil told the press that the issue was with their attitude.

Oihan Sancet grabbed the winner after just 25 minutes at San Mames, making it four defeat in a row for Real Sociedad in Bilbao, in a tight and cagey game. Los Leones had the better of the early going though.

“They were superior, better, and there’s nothing to say, it wasn’t a very different derby to many others. I think it was more even. It wasn’t spectacular, but it was very intense and there were few chances. But I didn’t like the team at all in the first 25 minutes because we didn’t come to play the derby, either with or without the ball.”

“We did not compete well. If I could have changed the eleven at half-time, I would have done so,” he told Relevo.

Asked exactly what was responsible for their slow start, Alguacil was puzzled.

“I don’t know. It’s something strange for us. The team always starts games well. For whatever reason, we’ve been way below our level, defensively and offensively, and it’s very difficult that way,” he explained.

Speaking in the mix zone after Alguacil’s press conference, Oyarzabal voiced his doubts about their game plan rather than their competitive edge.

“Maybe we have to look at how we approach the game, at the idea that we have internally.”

“We must all try to be self-critical. We, the players, are the ones who pull the chestnuts out of the fire. We must all look inward and everyone must try to be self-critical in their own way.”

In recent years La Real have been a model both in terms of a healthy atmosphere, and in terms of methodology for the rest of La Liga. However the early going has suggested a degree of frustration that has not been evident in recent years. With Sporting Director Roberto Olabe leaving at the end of the season, the Txuri-Urdin are facing more uncertainty than usual going forward.