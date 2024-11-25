Barcelona’s Inigo Martinez confirms Hansi Flick dressing down and speaks on Spain absence

Barcelona defender Inigo Martinez was being talked about as arguably the best central defender in La Liga before the last international break, but was not included in Luis de la Fuente’s Spain squad, even when Aston Villa’s Pau Torres pulled out with injury. All the same, Martinez said he understood the decision.

Martinez was speaking after Barcelona dropped two points against Celta Vigo, and before they take on Brest in the Champions League. The 33-year-old more or less confirmed that the players had received a stern telling off from manaager Hansi Flick after the game.

“It was a game that we had under control, and you let two vital points slip away. It’s normal that the manager felt angry, and the team, angry. These are things that happen in football, and we all win and lose together. Considering the minute that it was and how the game was going, we let an important opportunity slip away.”

The Basque defender admitted he was enjoying this year plenty, and that Flick had played a key role in that.

“From the first minute, Hansi showed me that he wanted to see me and give me that opportunity. I didn’t want to be here being an annoyance if the manager doesn’t want you or doesn’t trust you. He gave me the opportunity in pre-season, and when it finished, we saw that he wanted me as a starter.”

“It’s the work of someone who can’t be seen and who tries to fight for what’s his. The manager has a lot of influence in that, because he has to give you that confidence. Let’s hope that things go well, and that this year we end up winning titles.”

After being left out of the Spain squad by de la Fuente, Martinez was asked what he thought of that, and whether he believed it was based on performance. The ex-Athletic Club and Real Sociedad defender was fairly sanguine about the matter.

“It’s totally understandable. I’m 33 years old and the level of the young players is exceptional. It’s not that it’s something strange, it’s the coach’s decision, he is thinking about a younger team and wants to give opportunities to those who are pushing hard. I don’t feel I should be indignant about him not taking me. I’m of a certain age and it’s normal that the coach wants to see other players.”